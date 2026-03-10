Left Menu

LPG Supply Crisis Looms Amid West Asia Conflict

India faces LPG supply challenges due to West Asia tensions. Domestic supply is prioritized, but commercial sectors face shortages. Karnataka officials urge the central government for intervention as criticism grows over India's geopolitical stance affecting energy distribution and commercial operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:30 IST
LPG Supply Crisis Looms Amid West Asia Conflict
Executive President, All India LPG Distributors Federation PN Seth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As global tensions rise following joint military actions by the US and Israel in West Asia, India is grappling with a looming LPG supply crisis. Executive President of the All India LPG Distributors Federation, PN Seth, assured that domestic LPG distribution remains stable and unaffected. However, concerns mount over commercial supply shortages.

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao issued a stark warning to the central government, urging prompt and strategic interventions to address the commercial LPG deficit escalating across the state. Criticism has also arisen regarding India's alignment with Israel and the US, as geopolitical decisions ripple through the energy sector.

The unrest in the energy market stems from the US-Israel military offensive that resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This has led to retaliatory strikes by Iran, intensifying regional conflict and disrupting energy supplies essential for commercial operations in cities like Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

