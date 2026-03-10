Emerging Market Investments See February Slowdown Amid Global Uncertainty
February saw a sharp slowdown in foreign investments into emerging markets, dropping to $21.7 billion from January's record $100.5 billion. While investor interest remained positive, regional inflows varied, with debt leading over equities. Political tensions are influencing market dynamics, particularly in South Korea.
Foreign investors drastically reduced their emerging market acquisitions in February to less than $22 billion, according to global banking trade group data. Despite the drop, investments remained positive, with non-residents contributing a net $21.7 billion to market portfolios, compared to January's $100.5 billion, said the Institute of International Finance (IIF).
Jonathan Fortun, senior economist at the IIF, clarified that the decline marks a normalization after January's exceptional figures. February's investment reflected $14.3 billion in debt and $7.4 billion in equities, showcasing growth despite global tensions. The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has caused a shift away from emerging markets as risk sentiment worsens.
Asian debt markets led the inflows, garnering $5.9 billion, while China attracted $400 million following January's surge. While Latin America led equity allocations with $6.9 billion, South Korea faced significant outflows due to local market concerns. Local currency bonds continued appealing to investors seeking stability amid an unpredictable environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shipping Sector Urged to Maintain Fair Pricing Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
U.S. Crude Futures Dive Over 7% Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Japan Monitors Financial Market Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Jamaica Avoids Debt Spike After Hurricane With Financial Safety Net
Egypt's Fuel Price Surge Amidst Geopolitical Tensions