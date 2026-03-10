Left Menu

Emerging Market Investments See February Slowdown Amid Global Uncertainty

February saw a sharp slowdown in foreign investments into emerging markets, dropping to $21.7 billion from January's record $100.5 billion. While investor interest remained positive, regional inflows varied, with debt leading over equities. Political tensions are influencing market dynamics, particularly in South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Foreign investors drastically reduced their emerging market acquisitions in February to less than $22 billion, according to global banking trade group data. Despite the drop, investments remained positive, with non-residents contributing a net $21.7 billion to market portfolios, compared to January's $100.5 billion, said the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

Jonathan Fortun, senior economist at the IIF, clarified that the decline marks a normalization after January's exceptional figures. February's investment reflected $14.3 billion in debt and $7.4 billion in equities, showcasing growth despite global tensions. The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has caused a shift away from emerging markets as risk sentiment worsens.

Asian debt markets led the inflows, garnering $5.9 billion, while China attracted $400 million following January's surge. While Latin America led equity allocations with $6.9 billion, South Korea faced significant outflows due to local market concerns. Local currency bonds continued appealing to investors seeking stability amid an unpredictable environment.

