Emerging Market Investments See February Slowdown Amid Global Uncertainty

Foreign investors drastically reduced their emerging market acquisitions in February to less than $22 billion, according to global banking trade group data. Despite the drop, investments remained positive, with non-residents contributing a net $21.7 billion to market portfolios, compared to January's $100.5 billion, said the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

Jonathan Fortun, senior economist at the IIF, clarified that the decline marks a normalization after January's exceptional figures. February's investment reflected $14.3 billion in debt and $7.4 billion in equities, showcasing growth despite global tensions. The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has caused a shift away from emerging markets as risk sentiment worsens.

Asian debt markets led the inflows, garnering $5.9 billion, while China attracted $400 million following January's surge. While Latin America led equity allocations with $6.9 billion, South Korea faced significant outflows due to local market concerns. Local currency bonds continued appealing to investors seeking stability amid an unpredictable environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)