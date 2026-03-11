Global Oil Unleash: IEA's Historic Release Amid Middle East Tensions

In a historic bid to stabilize global oil prices, the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced the strategic release of 400 million barrels of oil—its largest ever—to counteract supply shocks from the ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. This unanimous decision, backed by 32 member nations, aims to mitigate crude price spikes caused by potential disruptions in Middle East oil exports.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol praised the collective emergency response, highlighting its unprecedented scale. The announcement was made as French President Emmanuel Macron led discussions among G7 leaders, reflecting the global urgency of the situation. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence in the impact of the IEA's decision at the meeting's conclusion.

Despite this, market analysts question whether the release can sufficiently counteract the blockage of 20 million barrels per day caused by tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. With Japan moving swiftly by releasing 80 million barrels, global efforts continue to navigate this complex energy challenge, reflecting the critical coordination facilitated by the IEA since its 1974 origin.