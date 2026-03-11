Global Markets Jitter as Middle East Conflict Raises Inflation Concerns

Wall Street experienced a downturn, with major indices registering losses as investors remain cautious due to rising inflation and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Data from the Labor Department indicated a rise in the consumer price index by 0.3% in February, causing concern about future economic stability amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The conflict in the Middle East has had a significant impact on oil prices, adding to inflation worries. The International Energy Agency plans to release a historic 400 million barrels of oil to stabilize the market. Despite the measures, oil prices continue to fluctuate, with Brent crude nearing $93 per barrel, highlighting the fragility of global energy markets.

Investor sentiment is further dampened by a surge in bond yields, fueled by apprehensions about escalating energy costs. This has prompted scrutiny of the private credit sector, particularly amidst concerns over potential disruptions from AI technologies. U.S. Treasuries saw a decline, with the 10-year note yield climbing 6.4 basis points.

(With inputs from agencies.)