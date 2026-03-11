Delhi Government Dispels Fuel Shortage Rumors

The Delhi government has reassured citizens that the supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG remains stable, quelling fears of fuel shortages spreading across the capital.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office, there is no fuel shortage in Delhi. Officials have been instructed to clamp down on any illegal activities, such as gas theft or black marketing.

The meeting, joined by senior officials and representatives from oil marketing companies, confirmed that fuel supplies in the city remain unaffected by tensions in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)