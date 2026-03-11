Delhi Government Dispels Fuel Shortage Rumors
The Delhi government reassures citizens of normal petrol, diesel, and LPG supplies amid rumors of shortages. Authorities have directed strict action against potential gas theft and black marketing, urging residents not to panic. Officials discuss measures for uninterrupted gas supply, confirming no current shortages in the city.
The Delhi government has reassured citizens that the supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG remains stable, quelling fears of fuel shortages spreading across the capital.
According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office, there is no fuel shortage in Delhi. Officials have been instructed to clamp down on any illegal activities, such as gas theft or black marketing.
The meeting, joined by senior officials and representatives from oil marketing companies, confirmed that fuel supplies in the city remain unaffected by tensions in the Middle East.
