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EU's Flexible Gas Import Rules Amid Iran Crisis

Amid the Iran crisis, the European Commission plans flexible enforcement of EU gas import rules to ensure LNG deliveries. This guidance aims to prevent disruption in the EU's gas supply, focusing on stabilizing energy security without affecting the phase-out of Russian gas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:28 IST
EU's Flexible Gas Import Rules Amid Iran Crisis
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The European Commission, in response to emerging fears of disrupted liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies amid the Iran conflict, plans to advise EU governments on adapting the enforcement of gas import rules, diplomats have disclosed.

This guidance, expected before March 18, seeks to ensure that the EU's legislative efforts to phase out Russian gas do not inadvertently jeopardize Europe's energy stability, particularly as LNG shipments are at risk of delay due to stringent regulations.

Authorities are concerned that the requirement for "prior authorisation" from non-Russian countries, like Azerbaijan, could hinder timely arrivals of crucial gas cargoes, potentially rerouting them elsewhere and impacting storage levels and energy security for the upcoming winter.

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