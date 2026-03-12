Left Menu

Pulsar International's AI-Led IoT Expansion in Agriculture

Pulsar International Ltd, a Gujarat-based company, is planning to expand into AI-led IoT technologies to enhance precision farming and agricultural supply chain management. The strategic move aims to improve logistics, traceability, and supply chain transparency, benefiting farmers and agri-enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:52 IST
Pulsar International's AI-Led IoT Expansion in Agriculture
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat's Pulsar International Ltd is venturing into AI-led Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to bolster precision farming and streamline agricultural supply chain management. This strategic move will be considered by the company's board on March 14, aiming to expand its smart agri solutions to AI-driven IoT scales.

The company seeks not only to enhance farm-level applications but also to refine agricultural logistics, traceability, and supply chain transparency. This will aid in better decision-making for farmers, agricultural enterprises, and distribution partners, according to Arvind Parmar, Chairman and Managing Director of Pulsar International Ltd.

As India's agriculture sector increasingly adopts precision farming and smart technology solutions, Pulsar International aims to lead this transformation, addressing productivity challenges and climate variability while fostering scalable and sustainable business opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026