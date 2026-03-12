Pulsar International's AI-Led IoT Expansion in Agriculture
Pulsar International Ltd, a Gujarat-based company, is planning to expand into AI-led IoT technologies to enhance precision farming and agricultural supply chain management. The strategic move aims to improve logistics, traceability, and supply chain transparency, benefiting farmers and agri-enterprises.
Gujarat's Pulsar International Ltd is venturing into AI-led Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to bolster precision farming and streamline agricultural supply chain management. This strategic move will be considered by the company's board on March 14, aiming to expand its smart agri solutions to AI-driven IoT scales.
The company seeks not only to enhance farm-level applications but also to refine agricultural logistics, traceability, and supply chain transparency. This will aid in better decision-making for farmers, agricultural enterprises, and distribution partners, according to Arvind Parmar, Chairman and Managing Director of Pulsar International Ltd.
As India's agriculture sector increasingly adopts precision farming and smart technology solutions, Pulsar International aims to lead this transformation, addressing productivity challenges and climate variability while fostering scalable and sustainable business opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
