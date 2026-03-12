Left Menu

Global Markets Tumble Amidst Rising Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge

Global shares fell as tensions in the Middle East escalated, following attacks on oil tankers and warnings from Iran. Oil prices surged, stoking inflation concerns. Equities and private credit markets saw declines, while tougher geopolitical conditions could complicate the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy actions. Safe-haven assets like the dollar gained traction.

Global shares fell sharply on Thursday, rattled by escalating tensions in the Middle East. Attacks on oil tankers and warnings from Iran led to a spike in oil prices, soaring around $100 a barrel and igniting fresh fears of inflation.

Wall Street saw significant losses; the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite all fell over 1%. European markets echoed this downturn as the STOXX 600 dropped, while the MSCI All-World index slumped by 1.2%.

In response to geopolitical volatility, the U.S. dollar strengthened, diverging from currencies of net energy-importing regions. The risks associated with high oil prices and inflation pose challenges to central policies, potentially affecting future interest rate decisions.

