Global Markets Tumble Amidst Rising Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge
Global shares fell as tensions in the Middle East escalated, following attacks on oil tankers and warnings from Iran. Oil prices surged, stoking inflation concerns. Equities and private credit markets saw declines, while tougher geopolitical conditions could complicate the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy actions. Safe-haven assets like the dollar gained traction.
Global shares fell sharply on Thursday, rattled by escalating tensions in the Middle East. Attacks on oil tankers and warnings from Iran led to a spike in oil prices, soaring around $100 a barrel and igniting fresh fears of inflation.
Wall Street saw significant losses; the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite all fell over 1%. European markets echoed this downturn as the STOXX 600 dropped, while the MSCI All-World index slumped by 1.2%.
In response to geopolitical volatility, the U.S. dollar strengthened, diverging from currencies of net energy-importing regions. The risks associated with high oil prices and inflation pose challenges to central policies, potentially affecting future interest rate decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions in West Asia: Modi's Call with Iranian President
Escalation Intensifies: Iran's New Leadership Raises Global Tensions
Iran's Defiance: New Supreme Leader Vows to Maintain Strait of Hormuz Blockade
Diplomatic Showdown: U.S. and Allies Spar with Russia and China Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
Safety of Indian nationals, need for unhindered transit of goods & energy remain India's top priorities: PM Modi in talks with Iranian prez.