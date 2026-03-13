U.S. Waiver on Russian Oil: A Global Energy Market Torn

The United States has announced a 30-day waiver allowing countries to purchase stranded Russian oil, amid an effort to stabilize energy markets disrupted by the ongoing Iran conflict. This decision, however, has drawn sharp criticism from Germany and other European allies.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the waiver's role in calming the turmoil in the global energy market. Yet, this action complicates the West's broader strategy to diminish Russia's financial capacity to support its conflict in Ukraine.

Despite Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other international leaders expressing discontent, Russia welcomed the measure, viewing it as essential for market stability. Analysts predict minimal new demand, as most Russian oil is already directed towards Asian buyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)