Left Menu

Mediterranean Maritime Drama: LNG Tanker Drifts After Drone Strike

Italian authorities are managing a crisis involving a Russian LNG tanker, the Arctic Metagaz, drifting in the Mediterranean after a reported Ukrainian drone attack. The ship, damaged above the waterline, remains afloat between Italy and Malta. Options for securing the tanker are being considered amid safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:55 IST
Mediterranean Maritime Drama: LNG Tanker Drifts After Drone Strike

Italian authorities are currently addressing a maritime incident involving the Russian LNG tanker Arctic Metagaz, which is adrift in the Mediterranean Sea. This follows an alleged Ukrainian drone attack that targeted the ship last week, resulting in significant damage above the waterline.

The tanker, while heavily damaged, remains afloat between Italy and Malta, about 30 nautical miles off the Italian island of Linosa. The Italian navy, alongside a tugboat and an environmental response vessel, is escorting the tanker, ensuring its stability in international waters.

Safety concerns persist due to the ship's status as a 'ticking time bomb filled with gas.' Consequently, discussions are underway to determine the best course of action, with options including towing the vessel to safety by its manager, LLC SMP Techmanagement, being considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026