Mediterranean Maritime Drama: LNG Tanker Drifts After Drone Strike

Italian authorities are currently addressing a maritime incident involving the Russian LNG tanker Arctic Metagaz, which is adrift in the Mediterranean Sea. This follows an alleged Ukrainian drone attack that targeted the ship last week, resulting in significant damage above the waterline.

The tanker, while heavily damaged, remains afloat between Italy and Malta, about 30 nautical miles off the Italian island of Linosa. The Italian navy, alongside a tugboat and an environmental response vessel, is escorting the tanker, ensuring its stability in international waters.

Safety concerns persist due to the ship's status as a 'ticking time bomb filled with gas.' Consequently, discussions are underway to determine the best course of action, with options including towing the vessel to safety by its manager, LLC SMP Techmanagement, being considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)