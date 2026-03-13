Middle East Crisis Threatens Supply of Critical Raw Materials

The ongoing crisis in the Middle East is raising alarms over the potential disruption in the supply of essential raw materials, according to Industry Minister Adolfo Urso. On Friday, Urso highlighted the significant role of these materials in various industries.

Among the critical raw materials at risk, helium stands out as vital for the production of chips and microelectronics. The minister pointed out that Qatar is a major supplier of helium, making the situation even more concerning for industries reliant on this gas.

This development underscores the geopolitical factors influencing global supply chains and highlights the delicate balance required to maintain stability in sectors dependent on raw materials sourced from politically sensitive regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)