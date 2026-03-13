Left Menu

Oil Volatility Shakes Markets Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Stock markets experienced a rise on Friday aided by lower oil prices, despite ongoing concerns over energy supply disruptions caused by the Iran conflict. The Dow Jones and other indices recorded gains, while oil prices slightly decreased. The U.S. dollar strengthened, serving as a safe haven amid market turbulence and shifting interest rate expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:44 IST
Oil Volatility Shakes Markets Amid Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stocks surged on Friday, buoyed by a drop in oil prices, as markets responded to fluctuating energy supplies due to geopolitical tensions involving Iran. Despite this, the specter of inflation and interest rate worries persists.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all recorded gains, while European and global markets showed mixed signals. Market analysts suggest exhaustion from consecutive aggressive selling days could be contributing to the rally.

Meanwhile, in currency markets, the U.S. dollar continued to strengthen, presenting a safe-haven option. As oil prices influence financial markets, traders brace for prolonged conflicts and the potential long-term impact on economies worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026