Oil Volatility Shakes Markets Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Stock markets experienced a rise on Friday aided by lower oil prices, despite ongoing concerns over energy supply disruptions caused by the Iran conflict. The Dow Jones and other indices recorded gains, while oil prices slightly decreased. The U.S. dollar strengthened, serving as a safe haven amid market turbulence and shifting interest rate expectations.
Stocks surged on Friday, buoyed by a drop in oil prices, as markets responded to fluctuating energy supplies due to geopolitical tensions involving Iran. Despite this, the specter of inflation and interest rate worries persists.
The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all recorded gains, while European and global markets showed mixed signals. Market analysts suggest exhaustion from consecutive aggressive selling days could be contributing to the rally.
Meanwhile, in currency markets, the U.S. dollar continued to strengthen, presenting a safe-haven option. As oil prices influence financial markets, traders brace for prolonged conflicts and the potential long-term impact on economies worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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