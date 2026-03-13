US Waiver on Russian Oil Sparks Global Debate

European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, have criticized the U.S. for issuing a temporary waiver permitting the purchase of Russian oil stranded at sea. The move, aimed at calming energy markets affected by the Iranian conflict, raises concerns about indirectly funding Russia's military endeavors.

The waiver potentially impacts 100 million barrels of Russian crude, easing oil prices but also threatening Western efforts to curb Russia's revenue. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the waiver's temporary nature and opposed lifting sanctions. German officials echoed these concerns, hinting at their surprise over the U.S. decision.

While Russia welcomed the move as a step towards stabilizing global energy markets, some, like the British government, insist that all allies must uphold pressure on Russia. The waiver, valid until April 11, coincides with geopolitical tensions and domestic pressures facing the U.S. administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)