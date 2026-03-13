Kevin Warsh's Uphill Battle: Fed's Tightrope Amid Oil Price Shocks

Kevin Warsh, President Trump's nominee for Federal Reserve chair, faces diminishing chances of swiftly loosening monetary policy as investors and analysts express skepticism. The ongoing oil price shock, due to the Iran conflict, poses a challenge as inflation remains above the Fed's 2% target and economic growth slows.

Amid escalating oil prices, the Brent Crude benchmark hovered near $100 per barrel, affected by Iranian attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. Investor expectations for Fed rate cuts fluctuated, but a fall reduction seems likely, conflicting with Trump's push for immediate cuts to address consumer affordability issues.

With inflation concerns and labor market weakness, the Fed must delicately balance its policy. Expectations of a rate cut have shifted to later this year or even 2027. As uncertainties persist, including job losses and tariff policies, Warsh has a complex landscape to navigate before even being confirmed by the Senate.

(With inputs from agencies.)