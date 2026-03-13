Assam CM Sarma hails PM Modi-led development, calls BTC region a new centre of peace, progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually laid the foundation stones and performed the bhoomipujan for projects worth Rs 4,615 crore aimed at strengthening connectivity in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) region and accelerating overall development in Assam. The Prime Minister also flagged off three new trains during the programme held virtually from the State Guest House at Koinadhara in Guwahati in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Due to inclement weather, the Prime Minister could not travel to Kokrajhar but addressed a large public gathering at the Greenfield venue in the district through virtual mode. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the unprecedented pace of development witnessed in the BTC region in recent years.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister laid the foundation for the construction and upgradation of 69 roads covering 917 km across 34 districts of Assam under the state government's flagship Asom Mala 3.0 scheme at a cost of Rs 3,258 crore. The project also includes the construction of 37 bridges, with several of the roads to be built in the BTC region.

He further stated that the Prime Minister performed the bhoomipujan for four flyovers and two bridges in the BTC region to be constructed with an investment of Rs 1,101 crore from the state government. One flyover will be built at Gossaigaon Chariali on DK Road, while the other three will come up at Balajan Tiniali, Debargaon Junction and Titaguri on the Jwhwlao-Dwimalu road. The Chief Minister noted that the Bodo Peace Accord was signed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and envisaged several initiatives for the socio-economic development of Bodoland.

In line with the provisions of the accord, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a Wagon Periodic Overhauling Workshop to be set up at Bansbari at a cost of Rs 256 crore under the Ministry of Railways. The Prime Minister also virtually flagged off the Kamakhya-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express, and Narengi-Agartala Express.

The Chief Minister said that work on a new railway line connecting Gelephu in Bhutan with Kokrajhar will commence soon. He added that Bodoland has witnessed unprecedented development and progress over the last five years and has now emerged as a new centre of peace and harmony.

Sarma also observed that Prime Minister Modi has visited Bodoland several times and has undertaken several far-reaching initiatives for the region's development. Recalling the Prime Minister's visit to Guwahati in January this year, he said the Prime Minister had appreciated the traditional Bodo Bagurumba dance and shared several videos of the performance on his social media platforms, enabling millions across the world to witness the cultural heritage of the Bodo community.

He further said that no Prime Minister in the past had accorded such recognition to the Bagurumba dance. Sarma also said that out of deep respect for the Bodo community, Prime Minister Modi installed a statue of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma in New Delhi and named a road after him.

The Chief Minister asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BTC administration led by Hagrama Mohilary and the Assam Government will continue to work together for the all-round development of Bodoland. Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal joined the programme virtually.

Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Handloom, Textile and Sericulture Minister UG Brahma and Transport Minister Charan Boro, among others, attended the public meeting at the Greenfield venue in Kokrajhar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)