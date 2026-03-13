Sebi Fines Anand Rathi for Cybersecurity Breaches

The capital markets regulator, Sebi, has levied a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers for breaching regulatory guidelines.

The violations emerged after a thematic inspection revealed substandard cybersecurity measures at the brokerage. The investigation covered the period between April 2023 and August 2024.

Sebi pinpointed several deficiencies, including inadequate capacity monitoring, weak password controls, and absence of essential multi-factor authentication for certain users. Additionally, a cybersecurity breach went unreported beyond the required six-hour notice window to stock exchanges, leading to the financial penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)