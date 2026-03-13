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Panama Urges COSCO's Return to Balboa Port

Panama's government is advocating for Chinese COSCO Shipping to reconsider its decision to cease operations at Balboa port. Minister for canal affairs, Jose Ramon Icaza, expressed hope after COSCO informed clients it had suspended activities there, as reported by La Prensa this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 23:01 IST
Panama Urges COSCO's Return to Balboa Port
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Panama's government is seeking to persuade China's COSCO Shipping to rethink its decision to halt operations at the Balboa port, a critical entry point to the Panama Canal. This was disclosed by the country's canal affairs minister, Jose Ramon Icaza, on Friday.

The move comes in the wake of a notification published earlier this week by local newspaper La Prensa. The notice communicate‍d COSCO's decision to suspend its activities at Balboa, impacting its shipping clients.

Minister Icaza's announcement is part of Panama's broader attempt to ensure that the Balboa port remains a functional hub for international maritime trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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