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European Shares Slide: Impact of Middle East Conflict and Inflation Concerns

European shares saw another weekly loss as rising tensions in the Middle East and inflation fears affected investor confidence. The STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% with industrial and mining stocks being major losers. Energy stocks gained, however, amidst renewed geopolitical and economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 23:35 IST
European Shares Slide: Impact of Middle East Conflict and Inflation Concerns
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European shares continued their downward trend on Friday, marking a second week of consecutive losses amidst escalating Middle Eastern conflict and inflationary concerns.

The STOXX 600 index fell 0.5%, with all major regional markets reporting slight declines. Industrial stocks led the drop, highlighted by significant losses in Siemens Energy and Rolls-Royce shares.

Moreover, mining stocks faced the steepest losses as precious and industrial metal prices plummeted. The geopolitical scenario has cast uncertainty over the fiscal outlook as the European Central Bank weighs potential interest-rate hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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