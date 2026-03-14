Federal Judge Blocks Subpoenas in Justice Department Case
A federal judge recently blocked Justice Department subpoenas directed at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The investigation is reportedly focused on the Federal Reserve's management of its renovation project. The judge's decision temporarily halts the subpoenas in this high-profile case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 00:47 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 00:47 IST
In a significant legal development, a federal judge has moved to block subpoenas issued by the Justice Department.
The subpoenas were aimed at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in connection with a probe reportedly centered on the management of the Federal Reserve's renovation.
This decision temporarily halts the subpoenas in a case that has drawn widespread attention.
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