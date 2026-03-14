Adobe's $150 Million Settlement: A Victory for Online Shoppers

In a significant move, the U.S. Justice Department revealed on Friday that Adobe Inc has consented to a $150 million settlement. The agreement addresses accusations that Adobe's subscription practices were in violation of the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act.

This settlement not only involves financial restitution but also an injunction aimed at ensuring adherence to consumer protection laws. The decision highlights the enforcement of regulations intended to safeguard consumers in the digital marketplace.

Adobe's commitment to settling this matter reflects a broader effort by companies to align with legal standards and protect consumer interests, especially in the growing field of online shopping and digital services.

(With inputs from agencies.)