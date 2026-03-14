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Adobe's $150 Million Settlement: A Victory for Online Shoppers

The U.S. Justice Department announced Adobe Inc's $150 million settlement to address claims that its subscription practices breached the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act. This settlement includes an injunction, ensuring better compliance and consumer protection in the digital marketplace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 01:28 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 01:28 IST
Adobe's $150 Million Settlement: A Victory for Online Shoppers

In a significant move, the U.S. Justice Department revealed on Friday that Adobe Inc has consented to a $150 million settlement. The agreement addresses accusations that Adobe's subscription practices were in violation of the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act.

This settlement not only involves financial restitution but also an injunction aimed at ensuring adherence to consumer protection laws. The decision highlights the enforcement of regulations intended to safeguard consumers in the digital marketplace.

Adobe's commitment to settling this matter reflects a broader effort by companies to align with legal standards and protect consumer interests, especially in the growing field of online shopping and digital services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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