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Global Unrest Fuels Economic Turbulence: Oil Prices and Dollar Surge Amid Iran Conflict

Economic instability is intensifying as the Iran conflict escalates, impacting global markets. Oil prices surged past $100 per barrel, leading stock indexes in the U.S. and Europe to decline. The dollar strengthened as a safe haven, while interest rate expectations shifted, complicating central bank strategies amid rising inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 01:57 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 01:57 IST
Global Unrest Fuels Economic Turbulence: Oil Prices and Dollar Surge Amid Iran Conflict
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Global markets experienced significant turbulence as tensions in the Middle East, particularly with Iran, continued to escalate.

Oil prices soared past $100 per barrel, causing widespread sell-offs across major stock indexes in the U.S. and Europe.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar strengthened, emerging as the top choice for safe-haven investment amidst the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

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