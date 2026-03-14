Trump Initiates Strategic Strikes Amid Middle East Tensions

President Donald Trump announced intensified U.S. strikes over the next week amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, specifically targeting Iran. These actions follow Iran's attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil passage.

In a controversial move, the U.S. issued a 30-day waiver allowing some Russian oil purchases, drawing criticism from Europe due to potential implications for Russia's war with Ukraine. This decision aims to combat rising oil prices amid the crisis.

As the regional conflict escalates, impacting areas from Lebanon to the Gulf, the global oil market faces significant disruptions. European nations are deliberating protective measures, and various security and economic concerns continue to unfold globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)