Markets on Edge: Federal Reserve and Middle East Conflict Stir Uncertainty

Investors are on high alert as they seek clarity from the Federal Reserve's meeting this week amid the escalating Middle East conflict. With U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran continuing, investors are worried about how these events might influence interest-rate cut expectations.

The Federal Reserve will hold its two-day meeting, the first since the military actions began, causing a surge in oil prices and shaking various asset classes. Policymakers will tackle the energy shock's implications on inflation and economic growth, with economic projections to be revealed on Wednesday. The markets are already expressing skepticism on rate cuts as tensions grow.

Market watchers like Angelo Kourkafas and Sid Vaidya highlight the market's increased volatility and the Fed's likely response of holding rates steady, considering the recent oil price surge. Nonetheless, the Fed's future stance on easing remains crucial for investors banking on future rate cuts to buoy stock prices.