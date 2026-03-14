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Colombia and Venezuela Reignite Diplomatic Ties Amid Economic Cooperation Talks

Colombian and Venezuelan officials convened in Caracas to discuss energy cooperation, security, and trade. Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez emphasized ending U.S. sanctions. Colombian ministers explored collaboration on pipeline repairs and security. Economic discussions covered the active border and historical ties. The U.S. has eased sanctions to foster investment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 04:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 04:37 IST
Colombia and Venezuela Reignite Diplomatic Ties Amid Economic Cooperation Talks
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Top officials from Colombia and Venezuela gathered in Caracas for crucial discussions, marking the revival of diplomatic relations. Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez hailed the meeting as productive, focusing on energy, security, and trade initiatives, while urging the U.S. to lift sanctions on her country.

The bilateral engagement involved energy ministers and defense officials, emphasizing joint projects like repairing the binational gas pipeline. These efforts aim to boost Colombia's natural gas imports from Venezuela and strengthen economic ties rooted in historical connections. Coordination on border security remains a priority to tackle challenges like drug trafficking.

The U.S. has responded by expanding sanctions waivers, encouraging investments in Venezuela's energy sector. Meanwhile, Colombia continues to benefit from a trade surplus with Venezuela, exporting essential goods despite the economic turmoil that has led millions of Venezuelans to seek refuge in Colombia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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