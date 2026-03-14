Colombia and Venezuela Reignite Diplomatic Ties Amid Economic Cooperation Talks

Top officials from Colombia and Venezuela gathered in Caracas for crucial discussions, marking the revival of diplomatic relations. Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez hailed the meeting as productive, focusing on energy, security, and trade initiatives, while urging the U.S. to lift sanctions on her country.

The bilateral engagement involved energy ministers and defense officials, emphasizing joint projects like repairing the binational gas pipeline. These efforts aim to boost Colombia's natural gas imports from Venezuela and strengthen economic ties rooted in historical connections. Coordination on border security remains a priority to tackle challenges like drug trafficking.

The U.S. has responded by expanding sanctions waivers, encouraging investments in Venezuela's energy sector. Meanwhile, Colombia continues to benefit from a trade surplus with Venezuela, exporting essential goods despite the economic turmoil that has led millions of Venezuelans to seek refuge in Colombia.

(With inputs from agencies.)