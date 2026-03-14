Oil Market Tremors: US-Iran Tensions Escalate in the Strait of Hormuz

The United States launched military strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, threatening further action if Iran impedes the Strait of Hormuz—a key passage for 20% of the world's oil. The strike left oil infrastructure intact, and markets are on edge, anticipating potential further disruptions.

President Trump maintained a firm stance, suggesting that Iran's inability to defend itself necessitates compliance, while oil prices fluctuate amid his remarks on the conflict's duration. Trump's unpredictability in projecting a conflict timeline adds to the market's volatility.

Urging neighbor states to close U.S. bases, Iran's new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, insists on keeping the Strait shut, complicating international energy logistics. European powers are devising plans to safeguard their interests as Middle Eastern conflict intensifies, displacing millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)