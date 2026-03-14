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U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve: A Timely Release Amid Energy Crisis

The Trump administration plans to release oil from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve as part of efforts to counteract the energy price surge due to the Iran war. The oil will be distributed as loans to companies, with expectations of stabilizing markets without costing taxpayers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 07:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 07:55 IST
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve: A Timely Release Amid Energy Crisis

The Trump administration announced on Friday its plan to release oil from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve in response to the energy price surge caused by the Iran war. The early deliveries are expected to reach the market by the end of next week.

According to the U.S. Energy Department, the oil will be released in the form of loans, with companies returning extra barrels as a premium. This approach is designed to stabilize markets without any cost to American taxpayers. The department has requested bids for 86 million barrels of crude oil, which will be part of the first wave from the announced release of 172 million barrels.

This U.S. initiative is part of a larger, coordinated release of 400 million barrels of oil by the 32-nation International Energy Agency, agreed earlier in the week.

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