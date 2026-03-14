Germany's Emission Challenge: Struggling to Cut Carbon in 2025

Germany, the world's third-largest economy, reported a minor decrease in its greenhouse gas emissions for 2025, data released on Saturday indicate. The nation emitted 649 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, marking a slight 0.1% decline from the previous year, according to the German Environment Agency.

In contrast, a more significant drop of 3.4% was recorded in 2024. However, emissions have risen notably within the transportation and building sectors, complicating efforts to maintain a downward trend.

Germany stands as Europe's largest economy and a global manufacturing leader, ranking just behind the United States and China. Despite the challenges, the German Environment Ministry and the agency remain optimistic about achieving the 2030 emission reduction target, which requires yearly cuts of 42 million tons from 2026 through 2030.