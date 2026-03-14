Fuel Fears Unfounded: Oil Companies Reassure the Public

The state coordinator for three leading oil marketing companies has sought to dispel public fears of a potential fuel shortage. M Annadurai, Executive Director of Indian Oil Corporation, stated that there is sufficient fuel stock at the three terminals in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry operated by Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and IndianOil.

Annadurai highlighted that despite a 100% surge in fuel consumption recently, there is no cause for panic as fuel supplies continue to be replenished by rail and pipeline. People have been purchasing more fuel than usual, doubling their typical consumption amid rumors of a shortage.

The demand surge dropped significantly after reassurance was given, indicating that the situation is under control. On the supply of LPG, priorities have been set for hospitals and educational institutions. Overall, the state's fuel supply remains stable and adequate to meet current demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)