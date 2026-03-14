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Kerala Battles Cooking Gas Shortage Amidst West Asia Conflict

Amid West Asia conflict-induced LPG shortages, Kerala seeks public sector oil companies' leniency on commercial supply. Priority given to old age homes, hospitals, schools, and hostels. A coordination war room established. Daily gas distribution updates mandated. Strict measures, inspections enacted against illegal LPG distribution and storage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:19 IST
Kerala Battles Cooking Gas Shortage Amidst West Asia Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has triggered a cooking gas shortage in Kerala, prompting the state government to urge public sector oil companies for relaxed restrictions on commercial LPG supply. The request was also forwarded to Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri.

The oil companies, including IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL, indicated a favorable stance toward Kerala's plea, prioritizing distribution to key sectors such as old age homes, hospitals, and educational institutional hostels. The Department of Public Distribution will approve and share a list of priority areas with the companies.

A war room has been established in the Civil Supplies Commissionerate to streamline the gas supply chain, following high-level meetings with oil companies. Strict guidelines and inspections are underway, aiming to prevent illegal LPG distribution, with several raids yielding noteworthy seizures of illegally possessed cylinders across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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