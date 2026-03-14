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Rwanda's Troops in Mozambique: Funding Uncertainty Looms

Rwanda may withdraw its troops from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado if external funding ceases. Deployed since 2021 to quell an Islamic insurgency, the mission's future is uncertain as EU support might end in May. Rwandan government stresses the need for reliable funding to continue their efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:50 IST
Rwanda's Troops in Mozambique: Funding Uncertainty Looms
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Rwanda has indicated it might pull its troops from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado should external funding become inadequate. These troops, deployed since 2021, have played a key role in stabilizing regions plagued by Islamic insurgent attacks.

According to Bloomberg, the European Union's funding for the mission could cease by May, with no renewal plans. Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo emphasized the importance of stable funding, noting the financial burden greatly exceeds EU support today.

As TotalEnergies resumes its liquefied natural gas project in the gas-rich zone, questions over continued security assistance remain. Despite improvements, the insurgency persists, casting uncertainty over the project's stability should funding disappear.

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