Rwanda's Troops in Mozambique: Funding Uncertainty Looms

Rwanda has indicated it might pull its troops from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado should external funding become inadequate. These troops, deployed since 2021, have played a key role in stabilizing regions plagued by Islamic insurgent attacks.

According to Bloomberg, the European Union's funding for the mission could cease by May, with no renewal plans. Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo emphasized the importance of stable funding, noting the financial burden greatly exceeds EU support today.

As TotalEnergies resumes its liquefied natural gas project in the gas-rich zone, questions over continued security assistance remain. Despite improvements, the insurgency persists, casting uncertainty over the project's stability should funding disappear.