Rising Tensions: Iran's Retaliation Threats and Regional Disruptions Intensify

Iran has issued threats against U.S. "hideouts" in the United Arab Emirates as tensions escalate following U.S. military strikes on Iranian sites. Disruptions at a major UAE energy hub were reported after a drone attack, with oil supply lines severely affected.

Over 2,000 lives have been lost in Iran as the conflict deepens. The UAE's Fujairah emirate, a crucial oil export terminal, has witnessed suspended operations, leading to a significant rise in oil prices. Iranian military officials have warned civilians to evacuate areas hosting U.S. forces.

In response to Iran's rhetoric, President Trump announced that several countries might deploy warships to ensure the safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for global fossil energy. Iranian leaders, however, vowed to counter any aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)