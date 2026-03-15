UAE Responds Firmly to Iran's Claims over Kharg Island Strike

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a strong rebuttal to Iran after allegations surfaced that a U.S. strike on Kharg Island, a critical oil hub for Iran, originated from the Gulf state.

Kharg Island handles approximately 90% of Iran's oil exports, making it a strategic asset. In response to these claims, Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, stated in a post on X that the UAE has the right to defend itself while maintaining a commitment to reason and logic.

Gargash further criticized Tehran's approach as confused and lacking wisdom, highlighting the UAE's stance of prioritizing diplomatic prudence in the face of such accusations.