Left Menu

Vedanta's NCD Success: Oversubscription Boosts Rs 2,575 Crore Fundraising

Vedanta Ltd is capitalizing on high institutional demand to raise Rs 2,575 crore through a non-convertible debenture issue. This move highlights the mining giant's efforts to diversify funding and strengthen its balance sheet, coinciding with an ongoing corporate demerger aimed at unlocking value and simplifying its structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 12:03 IST
Vedanta's NCD Success: Oversubscription Boosts Rs 2,575 Crore Fundraising
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Ltd is experiencing a strong response from institutional investors, allowing the company to raise Rs 2,575 crore through a non-convertible debenture issue. Initially set at Rs 2,000 crore, investor enthusiasm prompted Vedanta to activate a greenshoe option for an additional Rs 575 crore, sources revealed.

The debentures, with a three-year maturity and an 8.95% coupon rate, have received an 'AA' rating from Icra Limited. The issuance end date is this week, with notable participating investors including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

This strategic move aligns with Vedanta's broader financial objectives to diversify funding sources, reduce borrowing costs, and improve its debt profile. A corporate demerger is also underway to streamline operations and unlock shareholder value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026