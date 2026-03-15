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South Korea's Deliberation on the Strait of Hormuz

South Korea's presidential office stated it will thoroughly assess U.S. President Donald Trump's request for allies to deploy warships to the Strait of Hormuz. A decision will be made following careful consideration and discussions with the U.S., according to the presidential office’s announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 12:35 IST
South Korea's Deliberation on the Strait of Hormuz

South Korea's presidential office announced on Sunday that it is evaluating U.S. President Donald Trump's request for allies to send warships to ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

The office stated its intention to communicate closely with the U.S. before reaching a final decision.

This careful assessment highlights the strategic importance of international collaboration for securing key maritime passages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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