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Market Jitters: Gold and Silver Prices Brace for Geopolitical Twists

The prices of gold and silver are predicted to experience corrections as geopolitical tensions in West Asia and major central bank meetings influence global monetary policies. Analysts highlight the potential for volatility as investors focus on geopolitical events and central banks' decisions that could impact financial markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:25 IST
Market Jitters: Gold and Silver Prices Brace for Geopolitical Twists
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As geopolitical tensions in West Asia simmer and major central banks deliberate on monetary policies, gold and silver prices are poised for corrections this coming week, experts indicate. This anticipated volatility is likely to capture the attention of investors globally, keenly monitoring the developments unfolding in these arenas.

Pranav Mer of JM Financial Services Ltd points out that potential escalations or de-escalations in the Middle East could lead to significant financial market fluctuations. Meanwhile, planned meetings by the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England, and People's Bank of China may result in critical insights into future monetary directions.

Amidst fluctuations, gold and silver prices have seen declines, influenced by a stronger US dollar and expectations of delayed interest rate cuts. Yet, despite immediate setbacks, these metals retain their status as portfolio diversifiers and safe-haven investments, offering strategic value due to their low correlation with equities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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