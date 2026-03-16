Crossing Borders for Survival: Iranians Seek Hope in Iraqi Kurdistan

In the face of escalating conflict, dozens of Iranians ventured across the border into northern Iraq on the first day of its reopening. The quest for cheaper groceries, internet access, and familial contact highlights the increasingly desperate conditions in Iran, where constant airstrikes and climbing food prices prevail.

The Haji Omeran crossing, laden with trucks of goods from Iraq's Kurdish region, offers a temporary reprieve from the economic woes that have gripped Iranians. The US and Israel's war actions have compounded longstanding economic and cultural exchanges across porous borders, making Iraqi Kurdistan a crucial conduit to the outside world.

Iraqi Kurdish authorities eagerly awaited the border's reopening amid heightened regional tensions. Anonymous Iranian Kurds cited fears of reprisal, detailing how relentless bombardments have crumbled military and intelligence infrastructures, forcing civilian and security movements underground and into vehicular operations.