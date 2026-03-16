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South Korea Ups Energy Production Amid Middle East Crisis

In response to Middle East tensions, South Korea’s Democratic Party will lift restrictions on coal power and increase nuclear plant utilization to stabilize energy supply. This is crucial as import-dependent South Korea faces blocked oil and gas shipments. The government plans a supplementary budget for energy compensation and renewables investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 08:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 08:10 IST
South Korea Ups Energy Production Amid Middle East Crisis

South Korea's government is set to boost energy production by lifting caps on coal-fired power generation and increasing nuclear power plant utilization amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The response aims to stabilize South Korea's energy supply and prices as the country faces blocked oil and gas shipments due to Strait of Hormuz tensions. Heavily reliant on imports, South Korea sources approximately 70% of its oil and 20% of its LNG from the Middle East.

A supplementary budget, including compensations related to fuel price caps and investments in renewable energy, will be proposed to the parliament. Discussions on designating the Yeosu petrochemical complex as a special industrial crisis zone are also underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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