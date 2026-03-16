Global Economy at Crossroads: Central Banks Weigh Impact of Middle East Conflict

The dollar retreated from a 10-month high as investors cautiously awaited key central bank meetings this week. The financial markets are on edge, influenced by the ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

Central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, will review policies for the first time since tensions escalated. Analysts are focusing on inflation and economic growth, considering recent hikes in oil prices.

Uncertainty lingers as the geopolitical situation impacts market trajectories, with investors evaluating potential changes in global monetary policies. Despite these concerns, many, like Polar Capital, anticipate minimal central bank strategy alterations.

(With inputs from agencies.)