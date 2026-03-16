Chinese Stocks Rebound Amid Chipmaking Breakthrough Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
Chinese stocks, rebounding on Monday, have been invigorated by advancements in the nation's chipmaking technology, amidst geopolitical tensions involving the Deepening Iran conflict, which impacts global markets. The anticipation of the meeting between Chinese and U.S. leaders further complicates the market landscape, reflecting mixed investor sentiment.
On Monday, Chinese stocks clawed back losses amid news of a breakthrough in the nation's chipmaking technologies. This development provided a boost to markets jittery over the escalating Iran conflict and the upcoming meeting between U.S. and Chinese leaders.
Hong Kong stocks recovered after three days of declines as investors awaited earnings reports from giants Tencent and Alibaba. The CSI300 Index remained flat after mid-session losses, and the Shanghai Composite recouped morning setbacks.
The stock market surge followed reports that China's Hua Hong Group made significant advances in AI chip technology. However, uncertainties about the continuing Middle East conflict, affecting oil prices and global markets, persist ahead of the crucial Sino-U.S. summit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Navigating Tensions: Global Markets and the Strait of Hormuz
High Stakes in Paris: The Prelude to US-China Summit
Global Markets Brace for Central Bank Decisions Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Global Markets Brace for Uncertainty: Oil Prices and Central Bank Decisions in Focus
Oil Turmoil Sends Shockwaves Through Global Markets