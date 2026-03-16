Chinese Stocks Rebound Amid Chipmaking Breakthrough Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

On Monday, Chinese stocks clawed back losses amid news of a breakthrough in the nation's chipmaking technologies. This development provided a boost to markets jittery over the escalating Iran conflict and the upcoming meeting between U.S. and Chinese leaders.

Hong Kong stocks recovered after three days of declines as investors awaited earnings reports from giants Tencent and Alibaba. The CSI300 Index remained flat after mid-session losses, and the Shanghai Composite recouped morning setbacks.

The stock market surge followed reports that China's Hua Hong Group made significant advances in AI chip technology. However, uncertainties about the continuing Middle East conflict, affecting oil prices and global markets, persist ahead of the crucial Sino-U.S. summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)