European Markets Shaken Amid Middle East Tensions and Banking Moves

Europe's STOXX 600 experienced a minor dip on Monday, largely due to economic concerns stemming from conflict in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Commerzbank saw its shares rise by 1.4% after UniCredit's bid to increase its stake, though UniCredit's own shares fell by 2.2%.

UniCredit clarified it does not plan to take control of Commerzbank, in which it already holds a significant stake both directly and through financial instruments. The STOXX 600, a key pan-European index, dropped 0.3% to 593.58, marking its fourth consecutive session of decline, in part due to larger geopolitical issues.

The backdrop of Iranian tensions and its effects on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil route, has contributed to global market unease. Central banks, including the European Central Bank, are pausing further rate cuts amid these challenges, with focus shifting to economic forecasts by key monetary leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)