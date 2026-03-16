Currencies Fluctuate Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Central Bank Meetings

The dollar has retreated from its 10-month peak amid a series of central bank meetings taking place against the backdrop of escalating tensions due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict in Iran. As markets anticipate the outcome, the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England, and Bank of Japan prepare to outline their perspectives on the economic implications of increasing oil prices.

The dollar's rise has been supported by safe-haven flows following the onset of hostilities. Meanwhile, currencies such as the euro have struggled amid their dependence on oil imports. Significant attention is on the upcoming decisions by key financial institutions, which will offer insights into potential rate adjustments.

The Australian dollar saw gains on hawkish outlooks from the Reserve Bank of Australia, expected to raise rates soon. Conversely, the yen struggles amid Japan's energy reliance and constrained policy options. Markets remain tuned into how geopolitical developments will influence foreign exchange movements and economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)