Canada's Inflation Dip: Impact and Future Prospects

Canada's inflation rate saw a drop to 1.8% in February, following base year effects from the prior year's cessation of government sales tax relief, Statistics Canada reported. Excluding indirect taxes, the Consumer Price Index, however, rose 1.9% over the previous year.

March will mark the last month influenced by the base-year effect. Economists had projected inflation to fall year-over-year from 2.3% in January to 1.9% in February, with consumer prices rising by 0.5% monthly. The Bank of Canada retained its key policy rate at 2.25% as inflation remained centered around its 2% target.

Despite initial stability, variables like Middle East tensions and crude oil prices could alter inflation forecasts. Food prices jumped 5.4% annually in February, impacting Canadian households. With gasoline costs dropping due to carbon tax reductions, and shelter costs rising, the Bank of Canada continues to evaluate core inflation drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)