Global Central Bank Dilemma Amid Energy Crisis

This week marks a critical convergence for global monetary policy as the 'G4' central banks—the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England, and Bank of Japan—meet simultaneously. Investors are closely watching to see how the Middle East oil shock might influence potential interest rate hikes.

Even though rate increases are not anticipated currently, soaring oil prices and intensified inflation fears have recalibrated 2026 policy paths. Policymakers remain cautious, mindful of past errors in underestimating inflation, and must navigate economic uncertainties without prematurely altering rate directions.

Each bank faces distinct pressures: the Federal Reserve benefits from being a net energy exporter, the ECB grapples with rising natural gas costs, and the Bank of England deals with structural inflation. The Bank of Japan's challenges are compounded by its heavy reliance on imported energy, making rate hikes a delicate balancing act.

(With inputs from agencies.)