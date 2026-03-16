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Dollar Retreats Amid Central Bank Meetings and Middle East Tensions

The dollar dropped from a ten-month high, influenced by key central bank meetings and Middle East conflict. Uncertainty and oil price spikes continue to impact markets. Investors focus on meetings from major banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve, adding to currency fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:46 IST
Dollar Retreats Amid Central Bank Meetings and Middle East Tensions
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The dollar retreated from a ten-month high on Monday, as markets brace for crucial central bank meetings set for this week. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the Middle East conflict, market dynamics hinge largely on oil prices.

Investors are positioning ahead of meetings involving the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Japan. Market trends show a fluctuating euro and sterling, as oil-driven inflation expectations influence investor confidence.

The dollar index dipped 0.39% at 99.95, although still hovering near Friday's high of 100.54. Meanwhile, the yen nearly touched intervention levels against the dollar, as Japan grapples with energy supply concerns due to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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