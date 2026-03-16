Escalating Tensions: Israel-Iran Conflict Intensifies in the Gulf

Israel revealed on Monday its strategies for extending military actions against Iran, with overnight strikes targeting locations across the nation. The conflict, now entering its third week, has closed the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for global oil, thereby escalating energy costs and inflation concerns worldwide.

Amid mounting pressure, U.S. President Donald Trump called on international allies to aid in reopening the strait, warning of dire consequences for NATO should nations refrain from contributing to military initiatives. While diplomatic support was voiced, there was hesitance towards direct military involvement.

The Israeli military, led by spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, affirmed the extensive list of Iranian targets yet to be engaged, aiming to weaken Iran's threat capabilities. Meanwhile, Iran's response included drone attacks affecting vital UAE infrastructure and Iranian officials disavowed any ceasefire discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)