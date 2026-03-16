In a notable shift on Monday, Bund yields declined from recent highs as tension brewed over Middle East oil networks. The Trump administration's efforts to facilitate oil passage through the Strait of Hormuz have sparked significant market movements. Traders anticipate inflation-induced rate hikes by central banks.

The month witnessed a dramatic 40% ascent in oil prices driven by Iran's strategy to block shipments in retaliation against U.S. and Israeli military actions. A slight dip was noted on Monday as President Trump sought allied cooperation, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed leniency towards some foreign shipments.

Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond yields registered a fall, with economic eyes now set on upcoming policy decisions from the Federal Reserve and other major banks. The European Central Bank's potential actions remain a focal point, as markets speculate on the path central banks will take amidst the geopolitical and economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)