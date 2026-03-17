Cuba Faces Widespread Blackout Amid Energy Crisis
Cuba experienced an island-wide blackout amid deepening energy and economic crises, attributed to a US-imposed energy blockade. Venezuela's halting of critical oil shipments exacerbated the situation. Cuba operates on limited energy resources, postponing surgeries. Talks between Cuba and the US continue as the island seeks solutions.
- Country:
- Cuba
Cuba experienced an island-wide power blackout as the nation's energy and economic situation worsens. The Cuban government attributes the crisis to a US-imposed energy blockade, which has severely restricted their access to vital oil supplies.
The Ministry of Energy and Mines highlighted a complete disconnection from the electrical system and announced an investigation. President Miguel Díaz-Canel revealed no oil shipments for over three months, forcing reliance on solar, natural gas, and thermoelectric power sources. This scarcity has compelled the government to delay surgeries for tens of thousands.
The situation was worsened when critical oil deliveries from Venezuela ceased following a US attack on the South American nation. Despite Cuba producing a portion of its own petroleum, it hasn't sufficed, leaving the grid unstable. Talks with the US are currently in progress as Cuba searches for alternatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Symbolic Reopening: US Flag Raised Over Embassy in Venezuela
Flag Raising Marks New Chapter in US-Venezuela Relations
Maduro's Fight for Legal Funds: A Clash of U.S. Sanctions and Venezuelan Law
Venezuelan Triumph: Stunning Upset Against Japan in World Baseball Classic
Venezuelan Students Defy Fear: A New Chapter of Activism