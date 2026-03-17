Cuba Faces Widespread Blackout Amid Energy Crisis

Cuba experienced an island-wide power blackout as the nation's energy and economic situation worsens. The Cuban government attributes the crisis to a US-imposed energy blockade, which has severely restricted their access to vital oil supplies.

The Ministry of Energy and Mines highlighted a complete disconnection from the electrical system and announced an investigation. President Miguel Díaz-Canel revealed no oil shipments for over three months, forcing reliance on solar, natural gas, and thermoelectric power sources. This scarcity has compelled the government to delay surgeries for tens of thousands.

The situation was worsened when critical oil deliveries from Venezuela ceased following a US attack on the South American nation. Despite Cuba producing a portion of its own petroleum, it hasn't sufficed, leaving the grid unstable. Talks with the US are currently in progress as Cuba searches for alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)