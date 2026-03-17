Global Markets Surge Amid Oil Price Fluctuations and Central Bank Decisions

Global stocks rallied on Monday as oil prices experienced a pullback. However, prior spikes in crude prices are expected to influence the inflation outlook, guiding central banks to potentially hold rates steady during policy meetings this week.

The geopolitical tension surrounding Iran continues, with Israel planning for extended military actions. Iranian drone attacks have temporarily disrupted operations at Dubai airport and targeted a key oil facility in the UAE. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump is urging international cooperation to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

The fluctuating oil prices and inflation potential have recalibrated market expectations regarding central bank easing policies. U.S. stocks saw a boost, fueled by gains in AI-linked firms like Nvidia and Meta. Central banks' decisions will be closely watched as they respond to these economic shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)