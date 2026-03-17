The EU's Energy Strategy Amid US-Israeli-Iran Conflict

The European Union is taking significant steps to counteract the impact of rising energy prices resulting from the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, as announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In a strategic move laid out before a Brussels summit, von der Leyen outlined the EU's plans, which include issuing additional carbon-emissions permits and offering financial support to industries affected by market fluctuations.

However, the EU has refrained from implementing drastic measures such as capping gas prices, focusing instead on stabilizing the market. Von der Leyen emphasized the importance of balancing economic pressures while maintaining the EU's commitment to reducing carbon emissions.