Short-dated euro zone government bond yields surged on Thursday, as traders forecast more rate hikes from Europe's central banks due to the Iran conflict, which has driven energy prices upward. Despite holding borrowing costs steady, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England faced pressure from rising inflation.

Germany's two-year yield jumped to 2.618% amid bond market volatility, with yields generally climbing as bond prices fell. While the ECB maintained a 2% rate, it signaled that Middle East tensions would elevate short-term inflation, although their long-term focus depended on the conflict's trajectory.

In the UK, the BoE's decision to keep rates steady was perceived as hawkish, leading to a 39 bps jump in Britain's two-year bond yield, echoing the fallout during the Liz Truss fiscal crisis. Analysts see this as a coordinated response among central banks to the geopolitical situation, with energy costs and inflation squarely on their radar.

(With inputs from agencies.)